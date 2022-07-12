Art Rooney Leaves Door Open for Ketchup Bottles to Remain at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH -- There's plenty of change coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers home stadium, but one iconic part of the field might stay. The famous ketchup bottles on the sides of the scoreboard could remain despite the field's rebranding to Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said during the stadium's welcome press conference that the organization will begin making changes immediately, but the bottles might stay.

"We appreciate the 20-plus year relationship that we had with Heinz," Rooney said. "We're optimistic and hopefully that we'll continue to have a relationship with them. We're having those discussions. The ketchup bottles could be part of that."

The Steelers agreed to a 15-year with Acrisure that's reportedly worth $150 million. Rooney said with those funds, they will focus on improving the stadium and the fan experience.

"We try to make improvements to the stadium every year. Some of that comes from our own private account, some of that comes from our ticket surcharge," Rooney said. "We've funded a lot of improvements over the years and I think this will allow us to continue to do that."

