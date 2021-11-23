Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers TE Eric Ebron Expected to Need Knee Surgery

    The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end is bracing to miss time.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron could require surgery on his knee following an injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Ebron will miss an extended period of time and is waiting for a second opinion before opting for surgery. 

    Ebron was injured while scoring his first receiving touchdown of the season. He's recorded 12 catches for 84 yards this season, which is the final on his current contract.

    To prepare for the surgery, the Steelers have promoted tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Place Ray-Ray McCloud on COVID-19 List

    Mike Tomlin Discusses Devin Bush Play

    Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

    Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals

    Cam Heyward Avoids Suspension for Punch to Justin Herbert

    USATSI_14932122_168388034_lowres
    News

    Eric Ebron Expected to Need Knee Surgery

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17165772_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Ray-Ray McCloud on COVID-19 List

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_13707877_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Calls Cam Heyward 'Blueprint' for Young NFL Players

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17209927_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Discusses Devin Bush's Play

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17209299_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Open Week With Two Questionable Players

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17018559_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16834592_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 12

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17210558_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Avoids Suspension for Justin Herbert Punch

    7 hours ago