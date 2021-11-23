Steelers TE Eric Ebron Expected to Need Knee Surgery
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron could require surgery on his knee following an injury against the Los Angeles Chargers.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Ebron will miss an extended period of time and is waiting for a second opinion before opting for surgery.
Ebron was injured while scoring his first receiving touchdown of the season. He's recorded 12 catches for 84 yards this season, which is the final on his current contract.
To prepare for the surgery, the Steelers have promoted tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad.
