Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have four missing defenders return from injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all expected to make a return to practice as the Steelers prepare for the Bengals, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.
All four players missed Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Three due to injury while Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He'll need two negative tests within 24 hours to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Steelers gave up 41 points against the Chargers in Week 11 without these four players.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals
Cam Heyward Avoids Suspension for Punch to Justin Herbert
Pittsburgh Maulers Are Making a Return
Ben Roethlisberger Takes Us Through COVID Week
Cam Heyward Apologizes for Punching Justin Herbert
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook