Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

    The Pittsburgh Steelers could see a major boost on defense against the Bengals.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have four missing defenders return from injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.  

    Linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all expected to make a return to practice as the Steelers prepare for the Bengals, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

    All four players missed Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Three due to injury while Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He'll need two negative tests within 24 hours to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    The Steelers gave up 41 points against the Chargers in Week 11 without these four players. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals

    Cam Heyward Avoids Suspension for Punch to Justin Herbert

    Pittsburgh Maulers Are Making a Return

    Ben Roethlisberger Takes Us Through COVID Week

    Cam Heyward Apologizes for Punching Justin Herbert

    USATSI_17018559_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16834592_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 12

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17210558_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Avoids Suspension for Justin Herbert Punch

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17210596_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Teaming Up With Pirates and Penguins to Provide Thanksgiving Meals

    5 hours ago
    FE0c0zuUcAMLMQg
    News

    Pittsburgh Maulers Return in USFL Resurgence

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17210515_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Five Thoughts: Start Sculpting Cam Heyward's Hall of Fame Bust

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17209539_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Takes Us Through Week With COVID

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17210556_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Apologizes for Punching Justin Herbert

    Nov 22, 2021