Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers could see a major boost on defense against the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have four missing defenders return from injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all expected to make a return to practice as the Steelers prepare for the Bengals, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

All four players missed Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Three due to injury while Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He'll need two negative tests within 24 hours to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers gave up 41 points against the Chargers in Week 11 without these four players.

