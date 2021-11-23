Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't expected to even the series with the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open at 3.5-point underdogs to their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

SI Sportsbook lists the Steelers as 3.5-point underdogs with a +155 moneyline. The over/under against the Bengals and Joe Burrow is set at 45 after both teams scored over 30 in their Week 11 games.

Pittsburgh will travel to Cincinnati in Week 12 after the Bengals won the first matchup at Heinz Field. The Steelers (5-4-1) sit a half a game behind Cincy (6-4) for second place in the AFC North. A win at John Brown Stadium would move them into second place behind the Baltimore Ravens (7-3).

The Steelers will hopefully have linebacker T.J. Watt, cornerback Joe Haden and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick available in Week 12 after missing Week 11 with injuries and COVID-19.

Fitzpatrick still needs two negative tests within 24 hours to return to the team.

