Report: Steelers Trade Chase Claypool to Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt their third-year receiver.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a trade as the deadline approaches, sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN. 

Claypool, the team's second-round pick in 2019, was rumored to be targeted by a number of teams. In the end, Chicago lands the 6'4 wideout in exchange for 2023 second-round NFL Draft picks. 

While the Steelers offense continues to struggle, Claypool has found success in recent weeks. The third-year wideout has caught 32 balls for 311 yards and a touchdown this season. 

Without Claypool, the Steelers will lean heavily on Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at wide receiver, with Steven Sims likely growing his role moving forward. 

