PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done making moves. As the trade deadline inches closer, they have acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jackson, 30, was the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in 2016. He spent four years with the Bengals before signing with the Washington Commanders in 2020. He's played 75 games, starting 64 throughout his career.

In four games this season, Jackson has two pass deflections and 16 tackles. He's dealt with a back injury throughout the year.

Jackson gets added to the Steelers' cornerback room that includes Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon, James Pierre and Josh Jackson.

The return for Jackson has yet to be reported.

