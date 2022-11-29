Don't Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.

Snell and practice squad call-up Anthony McFarland picked up right where Harris left off, averaging more than five yards gained on their 21 total touches.

But don't expect that volume of carries for those two reserves to persist, especially if Harris and the current second-stringer, Jaylen Warren can get back on the field. When asked what was behind the news faces carrying the ball, head coach Mike Tomlin had a brief response.

“Injury.”

Tomlin had no update on either Harris or Warren's health at his weekly press conference as the team begins preparations for the Atlanta Falcons in earnest. Warren was inactive against the Colts while nursing a hamstring injury.

