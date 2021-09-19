Steelers Fall to Raiders in Home Opener

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their first game of the 2021 season, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, 26-17.

The Steelers held the lead just once throughout the ballgame, going up 7-6 in the second quarter. From there, Pittsburgh 20 points, including a game-sealing field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh was led offensively by Najee Harris and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Harris rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Smith-Schuster had six receptions for 41 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Chase Claypool finished with 70 receiving yards. Diontae Johnson had nine catches for 105 yards. Ben Roethlisberger completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown to an interception.

Robert Spillane and Joe Schobert led the defense with 10 total tackles each. T.J. Watt and Melvin Ingram each had a sack.

The Steelers suffered two injuries during the game. Watt left in the second quarter with a groin and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu left in the first quarter with an ankle. Neither were able to return.

Offensive guard Trai Turner was also disqualified during the game. According to replay, Turner appears to spit on a Raiders' defender.

The Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 at Heinz Field.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

