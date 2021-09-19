September 19, 2021
Steelers vs. Raiders: How to Watch/Listen

Don't miss a second of Week 2's matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Heinz Field for their Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. 

After a win in Buffalo, the Steelers return home and welcome fans back to the North Shore. Downtown Pittsburgh is going to be rocking Sunday afternoon, but for those who aren't at the game, the energy will be just as loud at home. 

Make sure you don't miss a second of the action throughout the day. Here's how to watch and listen. 

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Current Records: Raiders 1-0, Steelers 1-0
Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1pm ET
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Streaming: Fubo TV
TV: CBS
Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 (-105) | Las Vegas Raiders +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-250) | Las Vegas (+220)
Total: Over 46.5 (-105) | Under 46.5 (-105)

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

