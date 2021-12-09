Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Video: Steelers Fan Gets Hostile After Ravens Fan Throws Beer in His Face

    A Pittsburgh Steelers fan goes ballistic in this viral video.
    The combination of sporting events, rivalries and alcohol sparked another hostile argument since the return of fans. This time, the outburst was between a Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens fan in Week 14 at Heinz Field. 

    A video has gone viral around social media of a Ravens fans throwing a beer in the face of a male Steelers fan during a lengthy argument. After the beer is thrown, the Steelers fan gets hostile to the point of being held back from a physical altercation with the female Ravens fan. 

    The words exchange between the two fans is aggressive and filled with constant poor language.

    Warning: Video contains NSFW language. Viewer discretion is advised.

    All Steelers is unaware of what the exchange was between the two fans or how the argument started. Therefore, we will not place blame on either side. 

    However, this is another example of the hostility that has re-entered sports stadiums since the return of fans, and something leagues need to attempt to correct moving forward. 

