Video: Steelers Fan Gets Hostile After Ravens Fan Throws Beer in His Face

The combination of sporting events, rivalries and alcohol sparked another hostile argument since the return of fans. This time, the outburst was between a Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens fan in Week 14 at Heinz Field.

A video has gone viral around social media of a Ravens fans throwing a beer in the face of a male Steelers fan during a lengthy argument. After the beer is thrown, the Steelers fan gets hostile to the point of being held back from a physical altercation with the female Ravens fan.

The words exchange between the two fans is aggressive and filled with constant poor language.

Warning: Video contains NSFW language. Viewer discretion is advised.

All Steelers is unaware of what the exchange was between the two fans or how the argument started. Therefore, we will not place blame on either side.

However, this is another example of the hostility that has re-entered sports stadiums since the return of fans, and something leagues need to attempt to correct moving forward.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Dalvin Cook Likely to Play Against Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger on the Verge of More Milestones

Steelers Keys to Victory Over Vikings

Steelers Not On Russell Wilson's Radar

Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

Vikings Final Injury Report vs. Steelers