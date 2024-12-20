Steelers Fans Get Added Motivation to Ruin Ravens Home Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best fanbases in the NFL, and even on the road, there never seems to be a shortage of Terrible Towels in a crowd. But against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, it'll be no easy task to challenge the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.
While stepping up against the Ravens crowd will be on their minds, the Steelers now have a little more pressure heading into the game. Thanks to Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely, Flock Nation is being urged to protect their home field. Something Steelers Nation doesn't want to let happen.
"They don't like us as much as we don't like them," Likely said on the Ravens versus Steelers fans. "So, just keeping a home game a home game, I feel like, that's the biggest thing that Flock Nation tried to preach on every given Sunday, when we have a home game - or Saturday. [I'm] getting used to it."
A rivalry, especially those on the road, love nothing more than getting to ruin the home crowd's day. The players on the field will do their part, but the fans now get a chance to do theirs as well.
Head coach Mike Tomlin, linebacker T.J. Watt, quarterback Russell Wilson and many others throughout the organization have praised fanbases ability to travel. With a chance to win the AFC North on the line, reclaiming the crown from the Ravens, Steelers Nation has all the motivation they need.
Now, with Likely telling fans to keep it a "home game," that motivation for the black and gold seems to be a bit higher.
