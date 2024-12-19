Russell Wilson Hints at Steelers Future
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is set up to cash in as a free agent this upcoming offseason, and he's made it clear that he would prefer to remain in the black and gold.
During the latest episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season, which has followed all four teams in the AFC North, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were on-hand at the opening of their "Why Not You" center in Pittsburgh.
Wilson, while signing autographs for those in attendance, was peppered with questions from a kid who asked him if he planned on re-upping with the Steelers.
The 36-year-old signal caller, who has previously stated that he plans on playing into his 40s, gave a short yet telling answer regarding both his short- and long-term future.
“Hopefully, I love it here,” Wilson said. "It's cool. I hope we can win a Super Bowl."
There are a number of quality options at the quarterback position who could hit the open market in the offseason, such as Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins and another current Steeler in Justin Fields.
Wilson stands near the top of that list, however, given the fact that he's stepped in as Pittsburgh's starter following a calf injury at the beginning of the season and thrown for 1,912 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions while leading the team to a 6-2 record.
Some questions followed him around after his time with the Denver Broncos, which was filled with turmoil, unceremoniously concluded once the team released him from a $245 million deal last offseason and took on $85 million in dead money in order to do so.
A nine-time Pro Bowler with aspirations of reaching the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, it was uncertain if Wilson would ever get the opportunity to turn his career around in its latter stages and change the narrative that's surrounded him in recent years.
He's accomplished just that with the Steelers, as they've clinched a playoff berth under his guidance while the passing offense has shown significant improvement.
Re-signing Wilson won't come cheap, and perhaps his standing within the organization could alter based on how the season finishes, but he's shown that he's the man for the job and wants to remain in Pittsburgh.
