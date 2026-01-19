Five Head Coach Candidates Steelers Should Still Consider

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have interviewed nine candidates so far in their search for a new head coach. Some have generated tons of buzz and excitement.

Some other candidates have inspired quite the opposite among Steelers fans, but the organization is still relatively early into the process. Second-round interviews are just kicking off, with a pair of defensive coordinators heading to Pittsburgh for in-person meetings.

While the interviews continue, there are still several intriguing names that have not been contacted by the Steelers. Even as they try to narrow their search, there are five names that would make for top-notch Steelers head coaching candidates.

Joe Brady - Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator

The fact that he wasn't already requested to interview is surprising, but after the way things ended in Buffalo, maybe it's better to leave their staff alone.

But if the Steelers wanted an offensive-minded coach with experience working with and developing quarterbacks, Brady makes a ton of sense. Former Bills head coach Sean McDermott might shoot up everyone's wish list, but Brady is a great candidate as well.

Matt Burke - Houston Texans Defensive Coordinator

Why not get the coach who just ended your season? The Texans' defense was outstanding in 2025, and that's been the case since he was hired in 2023. The Steelers have lined up several impressive coordinators for interviews already, but the Texans didn't even allow a touchdown in their recent Wild Card matchup. Want the defense to push into the next level? Burke is a defensive mind that can take them there.

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke in a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Declan Doyle - Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator

The Bears' season ended in dramatic fashion, but the offensive progress in 2025 was beyond impressive. Quarterback Caleb Williams went from rookie with potential to a top-tier QB, and that's thanks largely to the new coaching staff, including Declan Doyle.

Doyle is a young and rising coordinator who has experience with the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncs prior to starting his tenure in Chicago. This past season, the Bears had the sixth-best total offense in the NFL, averaging 369.2 yards per game and a top-10 passing offense.

Aden Durde - Seattle Seahawks Defensive Coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks just destroyed the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, and their entire coaching staff is the hottest commodity in the head coaching search around the league. Aden Durde is a name not currently connected to the Steelers, but he certainly should be. Especially after his defense absolutely routed the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Durde is a native of England with professional experience in both the NFL and NFL Europe. He's in his second season as the defensive coordinator in Seattle, and he's been crucial for their current Super Bowl run.

Grant Udinski - Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator

Another young offensive mind that makes a ton of sense is Grant Udinski, the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator. A Pennsylvania native, he's been one of the rising names in this head coaching cycle, with the Cleveland Browns being the most notable franchise to bring him in for a second-round interview.

His work in Jacksonville under Liam Cohen is worthy of head coaching consideration and it's a shock that the Steelers aren't interested. Especially as they've already spoken with or requested to speak with young offensive coaches like Nathan Scheelhaase of the Los Angeles Rams and Klay Kubiak of the San Francisco 49ers, Udinski fits right into that category.

