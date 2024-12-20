Steelers Get New and Hopeful George Pickens Timeline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without George Pickens as they travel to Baltimore to try and seal the AFC North with a win over the Ravens. Week 16 will mark the third consecutive game without their star wide receiver, during which they are 1-1.
But NFL insider and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided some hope that indicates the wait won't be much longer. As Pickens tried to ramp back into practice this week, doing some individual work on the sideline with trainers, there's "optimism" he'll be able to get back on the field after a quick turnaround and play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas.
"He is running and he did make an effort for doctors to clear him, ultimately, that didn’t happen," Breer said during Thursday Night Football. "He won’t play but they’re optimistic that he’ll be able to go Christmas Day against the Chiefs."
The Steelers have struggled to get their passing game going without Pickens, so having the superstar back on the field as they look to lock in their best playoff spot is almost a must. If the Steelers do not beat the Ravens in Week 16, they will need to beat the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals to finish the season in order to secure the AFC North crown.
That being said, they will not risk a bigger injury heading into the playoffs, and while winning the division is important, making a run is more important. So, during only three days of preparation before the game, most likely only including a walk-through or two, it'll come down to Pickens's overally health and the risk of bigger injury if he plays.
But right now, having optimism he'll be back soon is a big and hopeful sign for the Steelers and their offense.
