T.J. Watt Leaves Status Uncertain for Steelers, Ravens Game
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and got some work in on Thursday as well, though he's unsure if he'll be in a spot where can suit up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 as he battles through an ankle injury.
“We'll see Sunday — or Saturday I guess I should say — but I felt pretty good this week," Watt said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "Obviously it's a short week, but felt pretty good.”
He sustained his injury in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. X-rays on his ankle were negative, however, leading both Watt and head coach Mike Tomlin to carry a hopeful tone throughout the week regarding his availability versus the Ravens.
Per Pro Football Focus, Watt tallied five pressures against the Eagles, tied for his second-most in a single game this season. On that same note, his two sacks on the day tied for his highest total in a contest on the year.
Watt's importance to the Steelers' defense can't be overstated enough. The unit features a number of stout pass rushers, such as Cameron Heyward, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith, but it's almost impossible to replicate what the former Defensive Player of the Year brings to the table.
The 30-year-old is tied with the Denver Broncos' Nik Bonitto for the third-most sacks this campaign with 11.5 while also recording 18 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles, both of which lead the league.
A win over the Ravens would clinch the AFC North for Pittsburgh for the first time since 2020. Watt, who put up a sack and three pressures against them in their Week 11 matchup, could help push the Steelers over the top if he's ready to go on game day.
More should be known about Watt's status once his designation for the contest is released alongside the final injury report of the week today.
