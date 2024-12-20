Steelers Lose QB Before Ravens Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't have their backup quarterback and a key piece to their offense in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. After suffering an abdominal injury in Week 15's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Justin Fields has been ruled out for the team's AFC North crash that could hand Pittsburgh the division crown.
Fields was unable to practice throughout the week, leaving the concern for the severity of the injury high. It's unknown exactly what happened against Philadelphia, or how long he's expected to miss at this point. For now, he will not suit up, or be the emergency quarterback, against Baltimore.
Fields was expected to play a growing role with George Pickens sidelined, utilizing his speed and athleticism that Pittsburgh has kept in their playbook all season to try and help fill the void of the star wideout. But after leaving the game following his first run in Philly, the Steelers will now look for other options.
Without Fields, Kyle Allen will be the backup to Russell Wilson moving forward. It's unknown who would be the emergency quarterback if needed, but Scotty Miller's versatility may be the easiest guess on the roster.
The Steelers will go from Baltimore back home to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas, but will only have four days of a turnaround to do so. Chances are they will only host walk-throughs to prepare for the Chiefs, leaving Fields' chances of playing in Week 17 slim. From there, they host the Cincinnati Bengals to finish off the regular season.
