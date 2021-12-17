Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 15 vs. Titans

    The Pittsburgh Steelers could get Joe Haden back against the Titans.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one player and have three others listed as questionable on their final injury report of Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans. 

    Inside linebacker Buddy Johnson was added to the injury report with a foot ailment and is out against the Titans. Johnson practiced throughout the week before the injury popped up on Friday, and could be something to monitor moving forward. 

    Cornerback Joe Haden is listed as questionable after missing the last four games with a foot injury. Haden participated in practice the final two days of the week and will be a game-time decision to play. 

    Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and tight end Kevin Rader (hip) are also questionable. Both were limited on Friday, leaving the door open for both to play against the Titans. 

    The Steelers will have Robert Spillane available after missing the last two games. Defensive tackle Montavius Adams remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

