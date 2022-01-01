Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 17 vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers rule out two players against the Cleveland Browns.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out two players against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, but do get tight end Pat Freiermuth back on the field.

Punter Pressley Harvin and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson will not play for the Steelers on Monday night. Harvin is still away from the team after the death of his father on Christmas day. He's also dealing with an illness.

Johnson will miss his third-straight game due to a foot injury.

Center Kendrick Green is listed as questionable with a calf injury. The rookie returned to practice in a limited capacity on Saturday.

J.C. Hassenauer is the expected starter if Green is unable to play.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List

Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List

Big Ben's Farewell and Everything it Includes

Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game

Joe Haden Looks Back on Ben Roethlisberger's Career