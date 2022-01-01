Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 17 vs. Browns

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rule out two players against the Cleveland Browns.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out two players against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, but do get tight end Pat Freiermuth back on the field. 

    Punter Pressley Harvin and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson will not play for the Steelers on Monday night. Harvin is still away from the team after the death of his father on Christmas day. He's also dealing with an illness. 

    Johnson will miss his third-straight game due to a foot injury. 

    Center Kendrick Green is listed as questionable with a calf injury. The rookie returned to practice in a limited capacity on Saturday.  

    J.C. Hassenauer is the expected starter if Green is unable to play. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List

    Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List

    Big Ben's Farewell and Everything it Includes

    Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game

    Joe Haden Looks Back on Ben Roethlisberger's Career

    USATSI_16094579_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 17 vs. Browns

    just now
    USATSI_17153915_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16621915_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Friday Injury Report: Week 17 vs. Browns

    23 hours ago
    2021_OTA_0525ce_0450
    News

    Cam Heyward Reflects on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_16844628_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Three Players on COVID-19 List

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_16622085_168388034_lowres (2)
    Podcasts

    Ben Roethlisberger's Heinz Field Farewell and Everything It Comes With

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17391606_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Diverse Rushing Attack

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17393928_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 17 vs. Browns

    Dec 30, 2021