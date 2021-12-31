Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Steelers Place Three Players on COVID-19 List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now placed three active roster members on their Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed two active players and one practice squad member on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. 

    Inside linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley have bother been placed on the COVID-19 list, while defensive tackle Daniel Archibong has been placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. 

    Schobert's absence means both of the Steelers' starting inside linebackers are on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. Devin Bush was placed on the list last week and has not returned.

    Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III are the team's only healthy inside linebackers, while rookie Buddy Johnson continues to miss time with a foot injury.  

    Wormley and Schobert are the second and third active players to be placed on the Steelers' list this week, joining cornerback Arthur Maulet. The team has also placed three practice squad members on their COVID-19 list. 

