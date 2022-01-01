Steelers Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers regain two players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and safety Karl Joseph from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Joseph was placed on the list on Dec. 27 after testing positive for COVID-19. Under the NFL's new protocols, he was able to test out after five days and return to the team.

Buggs missed Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs while on the reserve list. He was one of six Steelers players who tested positive last week.

The Steelers are still dealing with positive COVID-19 tests after they placed two defensive starters on the reserve list yesterday. This week, they've placed three active players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List

Big Ben's Farewell and Everything it Includes

Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game

Trai Turner on Steelers New O-Line Coach

Joe Haden Looks Back on Ben Roethlisberger's Career

Who's to Blame for Steelers Struggles?