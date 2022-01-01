Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Steelers Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers regain two players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and safety Karl Joseph from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list, the team announced. 

    Joseph was placed on the list on Dec. 27 after testing positive for COVID-19. Under the NFL's new protocols, he was able to test out after five days and return to the team. 

    Buggs missed Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs while on the reserve list. He was one of six Steelers players who tested positive last week. 

    The Steelers are still dealing with positive COVID-19 tests after they placed two defensive starters on the reserve list yesterday. This week, they've placed three active players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

