Report: Steelers Finish GM Interviews

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their six candidates.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have closed the door on second-round general manager interviews, finishing with six finalists, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Their list includes their vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scout Brandon Hunt. 

Outside candidates include Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley and Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl. 

Dulac reports there is no timeframe on when a decision will be made, but the expectation is "soon." Kevin Colbert stepped down following the 2022 NFL Draft, but he remains with the team moving forward. 

The team originally interviewed 16 candidates.

