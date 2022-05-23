The Medical Examiner's Report states late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was above the legal alcohol limit at his time of death.

PITTSBURGH -- According to the toxicology report released by the office of the Broward County Medical Examiner, late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated when he was struck by a dump truck on I-595 in Florida last month.

Reports list two separate samples taken from Haskins' body, which showed .20 and .24 blood alcohol levels, both higher than Florida's legal limit of .08. According to the report, Haskins also had ketamine and norketamine in his system, which are drugs used by medical professionals for induction and maintenance of anesthesia, but are also known to be used recreationally.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as accidental from multiple blunt force injuries.

The Medical Examiner's investigation also states that Haskins' car was found on the side of the highway with a "female companion" inside. She confirmed in the investigation that Haskins was attempting to go get gas. The report states the relationship between the two is unknown.

According to the investigative report, a Steelers official told the Medical Examiner's Office that Haskins was out to dinner with a cousin or friend named "Joey" and then went to a nightclub "possibly in Miami."

"They drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating," the report states.

Haskins was struck by a dump truck and a second vehicle during the accident. The dump truck was not found to have taken any actions to cause the accident, the final police report stated.

