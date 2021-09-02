Former Steelers Punter Jordan Berry Signs With Vikings

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers punter is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers punters Jordan Berry has already found a new home. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Berry has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Berry, 30, spent the last six seasons with the Steelers before being released this past Tuesday. He's played 91 games in a black and gold uniform.

The Steelers turned to rookie Pressley Harvin III to punt this season. The seventh-round pick competed with Berry throughout the preseason, which came down to the final day of cuts before being decided.

Berry punted the ball four times for 175 yards in the Steelers' final preseason game. He averaged a career-high 45.8 yards per punt in 2020.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

