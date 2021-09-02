September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Former Steelers Punter Jordan Berry Signs With Vikings

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers punter is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Pittsburgh Steelers punters Jordan Berry has already found a new home. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Berry has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Berry, 30, spent the last six seasons with the Steelers before being released this past Tuesday. He's played 91 games in a black and gold uniform. 

The Steelers turned to rookie Pressley Harvin III to punt this season. The seventh-round pick competed with Berry throughout the preseason, which came down to the final day of cuts before being decided. 

Berry punted the ball four times for 175 yards in the Steelers' final preseason game. He averaged a career-high 45.8 yards per punt in 2020. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Josh Dobbs Will Play Role From IR

Will This Be Joe Haden's Last Dance With Steelers?

Steelers Place Banner, Tuitt and McFarland on IR

Steelers Add Karl Joseph, 14 Others to Practice Squad

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Dealing With Knee Injury, 'Overweight'

Steelers Lose Quincy Roche to Giants

Joe Haden Will Test Free Agency After Season

Roster Cuts and Crate Challenges

Steelers Finalize 53-Man Roster, Cut 17 Players

Cam Newton Shouldn't Sniff the Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_13818216_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers Punter Jordan Berry Signs With Vikings

2021_OTA_0603ce_0654
AllSteelers+

Josh Dobbs Will Play Role From IR

2020_Practice_1001ce_0747
GM Report

Is This Joe Haden’s Last Dance With the Steelers?

KSR_0505
News

Steelers Place Banner, Tuitt and McFarland on IR

USATSI_13170841_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Add S Karl Joseph, 14 Others to Practice Squad

2021_Practice_0106kr_0222
News

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Dealing With Knee Injury, 'Overweight'

USATSI_16621961_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Lose Sixth-Round Pick Quincy Roche to Giants

2020_Practice_1118kr_0024
News

Report: Steelers CB Joe Haden to Test Free Agency After Season