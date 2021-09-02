Josh Dobbs Will Play Role From IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers likely weren't going to keep four quarterbacks on the roster this season, which would've left Josh Dobbs as the lone man out come cuts.

Instead, a toe injury will sideline him for at least the next three weeks after the team placed him on Injured Reserve to start the season.

It's hard to contribute much to a football team from IR, but Dobbs's situation might be different. As a player whose best attribute is his intelligence, Dobbs has played an extra set of eyes on the sideline before - and could do it again this season.

"He'll be around here as he's able to be," offensive coordinator Matt Canada said on the QB's role. "When he's around, we're always going to enjoy that because he's a great resource of knowledge and just a great team guy."

In the past, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has mentioned the football IQ Dobbs brings to the sideline. Last season, the two even began selecting plays together they believed would work. This season could be the same.

"Yeah, obviously, a really tough situation with him getting hurt," Canada said. "He came out and he's played well and was playing well last week. Had a big run there. Just an unfortunate situation for him that occurred, but obviously, because of that, he has to do what he has to do."

It might not be the season Dobbs was hoping for, but it could be the best-case scenario for the Steelers' offense. Not only do they get to keep all four quarterbacks, for the time being, but Big Ben gets his extra pair of eyes - and the Steelers plan on utilizing them.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Will This Be Joe Haden's Last Dance With Steelers?

Steelers Place Banner, Tuitt and McFarland on IR

Steelers Add Karl Joseph, 14 Others to Practice Squad

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Dealing With Knee Injury, 'Overweight'

Steelers Lose Quincy Roche to Giants

Joe Haden Will Test Free Agency After Season

Roster Cuts and Crate Challenges

Steelers Finalize 53-Man Roster, Cut 17 Players

Cam Newton Shouldn't Sniff the Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Comfortable Replacing Stephon Tuitt for Week 1