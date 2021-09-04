September 4, 2021
AllSteelers Talk: What to Know About Ahkello Witherspoon

The good, and not so good, about Pittsburgh Steelers new cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.
Author:
and
Publish date:

Who did the Pittsburgh Steelers just get? All49ers Deputy Editor Jose Sanchez joins AllSteelers Talk to discuss what to expect from Ahkello Witherspoon. 

So, who is the new guy? The Steelers sent a fifth-round pick in 2023 to the Seattle Seahawks for Witherspoon. But his timeline in Seattle isn't long enough to know anything about it. Nothing good, at least. 

AllSteelers Talk dives into the good and bad of the Steelers' new defensive back. 

And what are the expectations? Does this mean James Pierre is now fighting for the starting job again? Is it easy money to say Cam Sutton is now a permanent slot corner? And is there a future for Witherspoon in Pittsburgh? 

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

