Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers Gathered With Nerves During Raiders-Chargers Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, the players stayed on the edge of their seat all night.

PITTSBURGH -- Like Pittsburgh Steelers fans, the team itself spent Sunday night glued to their television as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders took their game down to the final seconds of overtime to decide a winner.  

The Raiders, as time expired in extra time, kicked a game-winning field goal, sending themselves and the Steelers to the playoffs. At roughly 12:30 a.m. ET, Steelers Nation took their first breathe of the night - much like the players did.

Ray-Ray McCloud and a few Steelers teammates gathered during the Sunday Night Football game to watch their playoff destiny unfold.

"It was blow," McCloud said. "Once the Raiders were up for awhile, we were like, 'We're going to be straight.' We just got talking like, 'what would be the chances if they tied, bro?' We're the only team to tie and all it takes is a tie for us to not go to the playoff."

McCloud and his teammates had to rewind the game a few times so they found out the final score via a phone call from McCloud's younger brother. But like the rest of us, they were on the edge of their seats until the last second of the regular season.

"We were sitting there almost like we were playing," McCloud said. "It was definitely a relieve. It was a fun game, though."

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs in Wildcard Round vs. Chiefs

Five Thoughts: The Steelers Are Playoff Bound

Steelers Earn Final AFC Playoff Spot

Ben Roethlisberger Petitions for NFL to Give T.J. Watt Another Sack

T.J. Watt on Tying NFL Sack Record

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to Retire After NFL Draft

USATSI_17481703_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Gathered With Nerves During Raiders-Chargers Game

22 seconds ago
USATSI_17412769_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs in Wildcard Round vs. Chiefs

3 hours ago
USATSI_17478829_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: The Steelers Are Playoff Bound

3 hours ago
USATSI_17478826_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Earn Final AFC Playoff Spot

11 hours ago
USATSI_17477793_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt on Tying NFL Sack Record

17 hours ago
USATSI_17478315_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Petitions for NFL to Give T.J. Watt Another Half-Sack

17 hours ago
USATSI_17184611_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Have Playoff Pulse Heading Into Sunday Night Football

17 hours ago
USATSI_17478829_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers (Likely) Earn Final Playoff Spot

19 hours ago