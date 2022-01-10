Steelers Gathered With Nerves During Raiders-Chargers Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, the players stayed on the edge of their seat all night.

PITTSBURGH -- Like Pittsburgh Steelers fans, the team itself spent Sunday night glued to their television as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders took their game down to the final seconds of overtime to decide a winner.

The Raiders, as time expired in extra time, kicked a game-winning field goal, sending themselves and the Steelers to the playoffs. At roughly 12:30 a.m. ET, Steelers Nation took their first breathe of the night - much like the players did.

Ray-Ray McCloud and a few Steelers teammates gathered during the Sunday Night Football game to watch their playoff destiny unfold.

"It was blow," McCloud said. "Once the Raiders were up for awhile, we were like, 'We're going to be straight.' We just got talking like, 'what would be the chances if they tied, bro?' We're the only team to tie and all it takes is a tie for us to not go to the playoff."

McCloud and his teammates had to rewind the game a few times so they found out the final score via a phone call from McCloud's younger brother. But like the rest of us, they were on the edge of their seats until the last second of the regular season.

"We were sitting there almost like we were playing," McCloud said. "It was definitely a relieve. It was a fun game, though."

