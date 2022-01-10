Steelers Open as Major Underdogs in Wildcard Round vs. Chiefs

To no surprise, the Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season is headed to the playoffs, but their Wildcard round opponent isn't a friendly one.

The Steelers will face the No. 2 seeded Kansas City Chiefs, who beat Pittsburgh 36-10 in Week 16 this season.

As expected, the opening odds don't leave much hope for the Steelers to walk away victorious in Arrowhead Stadium. According to SI Sportsbook, Pittsburgh starts the week at 12.5-point underdogs to Kansas City.

The Steelers moneyline is a whopping +500, with the Chiefs opening at -800. The oddsmakers weren't holding back on who they believe keeps their season moving on Sunday night.

The opening line Over/Under is 46.5. Steelers games have failed to hit that mark in four weeks.

The Steelers and Chiefs will kickoff Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

