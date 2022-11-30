Steelers Get Good News on Najee Harris Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received positive news on the injury of running back Najee Harris, who left Week 12 with an abdominal issue. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris did not suffer any major injury against the Indianapolis Colts and could return as early as this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Harris could miss practice time throughout the week but was optimistic he could return in time to face the Atlanta Falcons. As off now, Jaylen Warren is still nursing a hamstring injury which mean Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland will continue to work the backfield.

The Steelers' third and fourth stringers combined for 18 rushes, 92 yards and the game-winning touchdown against the Colts.

Harris has dealt with injuries throughout the season and still played. He's injured both his feet and has had knee discomfort from time to time. He's considered a member of the team who likely doesn't need practice days in order to play over the weekend.

