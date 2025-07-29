Steelers Get Great News on Rookie Playmaker's Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got great news, avoiding disaster for their undrafted rookie tight end. According to The Athletic's Mike Defabo, tight end/fullback D.J. Thomas-Jones avoided the team's initial fear of a torn Achilles, and will not miss the 2025 season.
Reports first emerged from PennLive's Nick Farabaugh that Thomas-Jones was feared to have torn his Achilles. After undergoing an MRI, the results confirmed he did not tear the tendon. Head coach Mike Tomlin labeled the injury as "significant," but it is not season-ending.
Thomas-Jones limped to the sideline after a rep during team drills on the final day of the first week of training camp. After having his cleat removed and being evaluated on the sideline, he was carted off. Getting to the cart, he was supported by trainers.
The South Alabama product is looking to make the team's roster and overcome an uphill battle to do so. With four tight ends likely making the 53-man roster ahead of him in Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward, Thomas-Jones will need to prove his versatility is good enough to earn his place as well.
Depending on how much time he's set to miss, Thomas-Jones could take a serious step backward in his fight for a roster spot. Still, not missing the season is major news for the rookie and the team.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!