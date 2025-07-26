Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Solves Helmet Issue
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has found a solution to his ongoing helmet issue now that training camp is underway.
As reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Rodgers has found a new Schutt model, the Air XP Pro VTD II, to wear on the field after the design that he had previously preferred, the Air XP Q11, was banned by the NFL.
The Air XP Q11 was officially listed as "not recommended" by the NFL ahead of the 2024 campaign, serving as the precursor to it being completely outlawed.
While meeting with the media during mandatory minicamp in June, Rodgers expressed his dismay for the recent developments on the equipment front.
“I can’t stand the [new] helmet,” he said. “I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standards.”
The league's new regulations come as they continue to put an emphasis on enhancing player safety and lowering head injuries in particular.
"As helmet technology continues to improve, widespread adoption among players continues to make a difference," NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte said, per NFL.com. "Equipment staff at the club level serve a critical role in helping players understand the current offerings and work with them to select an option that levels up protection and offers a great fit. We are working closely with the clubs to support their efforts to move players into better-performing helmets."
Just three years ago in 2022, the XP Q11 and all of the other six helmet models that were newly prohibited this offseason landed a "Top-Performing" grade from the league.
Though Rodgers was annoyed by the entire ordeal, it appears that he's content with his new helmet and will leave the situation in the rearview mirror as he works through training camp with the Steelers.
The 41-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team in June that's worth a base salary of $13.65 million and also includes up to $5.85 million in incentives.
Pittsburgh is counting on a big year from Rodgers in what may be the final season of his Hall of Fame career, so the hope is that no issues arise as a result of his equipment change.
