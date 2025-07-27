Former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Suffers Injury With Browns
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury during Cleveland Browns training camp and is expected to be evaluated next week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Pickett is competing for the Browns starting quarterback job with Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Pickett was taking first-team reps throughout minicamp and training camp and could have a lead in the competition, but will now miss time with injury, making things much closer for everyone else.
The Browns traded for Pickett this offseason after the former first-round pick won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett is now on his third NFL team, with the Steelers trading him last offseason to Philly following the signing of Russell Wilson. They replaced him with Justin Fields in a move with the Chicago Bears.
In 25 games and 24 starts, Pickett holds a 14-10 record with 4,765 yards and 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He started all 24 games for Pittsburgh, throwing for 4,474 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
Pickett's time in Pittsburgh ended with Mason Rudolph replacing him near the end of the season. After they signed Wilson in free agency, Pickett requested a trade.
Without Pickett on the field, Flacco likely holds the lead in the Browns competition, with Sanders and Gabriel competing behind him.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!