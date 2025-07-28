Steelers Release Veteran RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a roster move, releasing veteran running back and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson announced the news on his social media.
"Breaking news," Patterson wrote. "Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!"
The four-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last offseason and made his their primary kick returner for the season. Patterson finished with 11 returns for 240 yards, averaging the lowest yards per return of his career with 21.8. His longest return was 33 yards.
Patterson, 34, also rushed 32 times for 135 yards and caught 12 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. After the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs, Patterson made headlines for calling out the team for not giving him an offensive snap.
Coming into the season, the Steelers let Najee Harris walk but bulked up their running with the additions of Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the NFL Draft, and Kenneth Gainwell in free agency. They also added Evan Hull and Trey Sermon later in the spring.
Pittsburgh will likely use Gainwell as their returner this season, with Calvin Austin III returning punts.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!