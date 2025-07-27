Steelers Starting OT Goes Down With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will move without their starting left tackle for at least a few days as Broderick Jones is dealing with a soft tissue injury, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed.
Jones participated in individual drills to begin practice but was seen with trainers being wrapped on his right left afterward. He took one snap during 7-shots to begin the team portion of practice but was not on the field with the first team the remainder of the day.
While it's not expected to impact his season, Jones is changing sides from the right to the left side so training camp is a crucial component to his development.
The Steelers utilized Dylan Cook as the backup for most of practice after giving Calvin Anderson the first opportunity during 7-shots. Cook has been with the team the last three seasons, missing most of last year with a foot injury before returning and then being waived and signed to the practice squad.
Tight end D.J. Thomas-Jones and wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig also left practice with injuries. Lemonious-Craig was heat related while Thomas-Jones is expected to be more serious with a foot/ankle injury. He was carted off from the sideline after being evaluated by trainers.
