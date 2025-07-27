Steelers Make Pretty Big Change on Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pretty big change at training camp practice after an injury forced them to show their hand at their depth chart.
Left tackle Broderick Jones went down with a soft tissue injury early on the final day of the opening week of camp. After trying to go during 7-shots, Jones was unable to finish and held off the field the remainder of practice. His backup changed just once, with the Steelers making a quick decision about who would be their swing tackle behind him.
Calvin Anderson took the first rep of the day, replacing Jones on the left side. Right after, Jones returned for his only rep of the day, and when he left, Dylan Cook replaced him.
Cook took the starting left tackle reps the remainder of the afternoon, with Anderson only playing with the first team once more, this time on the right side when Troy Fautanu false started.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer signed with the Steelers three years ago, spending his first season with the team on the active roster. Last year, he started the season on Injured Reserve with a foot injury, and when he returned, was quickly waived and then signed to the practice squad.
After Pittsburgh signed Anderson to a two-year deal this offseason, it appeared Cook would be fighting a losing battle for the backup job and a roster spot. But to close the first week of camp, he's on the field and could hold onto the job moving forward.
Head coach Mike Tomlin classified Jones as "day-to-day" with his injury. The team will take a rest day before returning to Saint Vincent College and beginning their first week of padded practices. If Jones misses more time, we'll see if Cook holds onto the backup job.
