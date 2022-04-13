Skip to main content

Former Steelers WR Hines Ward Named XFL Head Coach

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver continues to grow his coaching career.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has been named one of the eight XFL head coaches for the league's return in 2023. 

Ward, who played for the Steelers from 1998-2011, continues to grow his coaching career. Since his retirement as a player, he's worked as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets (2019-2020) and as a receivers coach for Florida Atlantic (2021-present). 

Ward is joined by Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Terrell Buckley, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht and Jim Haslett as the eight head coached.

It hasn't been announced who will coach which teams for the XFL's return next year. Now owned by Dwayne Johnson, the league will compete with the USFL as smaller competition to the NFL. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chase Claypool Will Have Breakout Season in 2022?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Buy or Sell NFL Draft Questions

Andrew Booth is Player Steelers Can't Pass on in NFL Draft

Steelers Among Favorites for Tyrann Mathieu

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Steelers Are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17477855_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Buy or Sell: Chase Claypool Has Breakout Season in 2022

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (8)
Podcasts

Steelers Buy or Sell NFL Draft Questions

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin1 hour ago
USATSI_17060280_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Andrew Booth is the One Prospect Steelers Can't Pass On

By Derrick Bell2 hours ago
USATSI_16889152_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign OL J.C. Hassenauer

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_17393835_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Among Running Favorites for Tyrann Mathieu

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17629886_168388034_lowres
News

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Insensitive Tweet of Dwayne Haskins' Death

By Noah StrackbeinApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17234909_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Named One of Two Teams to Draft Desmond Ridder

By Noah StrackbeinApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18049544_168388034_lowres
News

Ohio State Will Honor Dwayne Haskins During Spring Game

By Noah StrackbeinApr 11, 2022