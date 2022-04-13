Former Steelers WR Hines Ward Named XFL Head Coach

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver continues to grow his coaching career.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has been named one of the eight XFL head coaches for the league's return in 2023.

Ward, who played for the Steelers from 1998-2011, continues to grow his coaching career. Since his retirement as a player, he's worked as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets (2019-2020) and as a receivers coach for Florida Atlantic (2021-present).

Ward is joined by Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Terrell Buckley, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht and Jim Haslett as the eight head coached.

It hasn't been announced who will coach which teams for the XFL's return next year. Now owned by Dwayne Johnson, the league will compete with the USFL as smaller competition to the NFL.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chase Claypool Will Have Breakout Season in 2022?

Buy or Sell NFL Draft Questions

Andrew Booth is Player Steelers Can't Pass on in NFL Draft

Steelers Among Favorites for Tyrann Mathieu

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Steelers Are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns