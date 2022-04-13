Former Steelers WR Hines Ward Named XFL Head Coach
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has been named one of the eight XFL head coaches for the league's return in 2023.
Ward, who played for the Steelers from 1998-2011, continues to grow his coaching career. Since his retirement as a player, he's worked as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets (2019-2020) and as a receivers coach for Florida Atlantic (2021-present).
Ward is joined by Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Terrell Buckley, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht and Jim Haslett as the eight head coached.
It hasn't been announced who will coach which teams for the XFL's return next year. Now owned by Dwayne Johnson, the league will compete with the USFL as smaller competition to the NFL.
