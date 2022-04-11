Skip to main content

ESPN's Adam Schefter Apologizes for Insensitive Tweet of Dwayne Haskins' Death

Adam Schefter released a three-minute apology to loved ones of the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has apologized on his podcast for his tweet about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. 

Schefter broke the news that Haskins was struck by a vehicle in South Florida, but his words struck controversy due to his focus on Haskins "struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL," instead of his contributions to the world. 

Schefter has now apologized for the tweet on his podcast. 

"It was insensitive. It was a mistake. And I can assure you, it was not my intention," Schefter said. "I wish I could have that tweet back."

Schefter continues by saying the focus should've been about who Haskins was as a person, husband and friend. He also sent his condolences to everyone close to Haskins. 

"In the way I failed Saturday, I wanted to turn people's attention to make sure Dwayne is remembered properly," Schefter said. "After his outstanding career at Ohio State, which led him to become a first-round draft pick, most recently appreciated the opportunity that the Steelers had given him. And he was responding to it.

"Everyday when he left practice, he would bump fists with head coach Mike Tomlin, with general manager Kevin Colbert and with team president Art Rooney. It was his way of showing that he was grateful to be a part of the organization."

Schefter continues for a little over two minutes discussing Haskins' career in Pittsburgh, on and off the field.

Haskins passed after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida over the weekend. He was reportedly on his way to the airport after spending the weekend training with teammates. 

