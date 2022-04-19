Steelers Hire Assistant QB Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers add more assistance to their young quarterback room.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have named David Corley their new assistant quarterbacks coach, the team announced.

Corley spent the 2021 season as the running backs coach at the University of Richmond. Prior to last year, he's moved throughout the NCAA as the running backs coach at South Carolina State (2020), and Penn State (2018) and Army (2017) as the receivers coach.

Before that, he spent the 2014-2016 seasons at the University of Connecticut as the running backs, receivers and eventually offensive coordinator in 2016.

He broke into the college ranks at his alma mater Williams & Mary, coaching running backs (2008-09), quarterbacks (2010-12) and receivers (2013).

This isn't Corley's first stunt with the Steelers. He worked with the quarterbacks in 2010 as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He also worked with the Carolina Panthers (2021 and 2013) and Houston Texans (2019) through the fellowship.

Corley was a standout in college, being inducted in William & Mary's Hall of Fame in 2014 after a career where he threw for 10,948 career yards, with 73 touchdowns. He was also a four-time All Atlantic 10 selection and was a runner-up for The Dudley Award for the Most Outstanding Player in the state of Virginia twice. When he finished playing he held 27 school records.

He'll join quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, who's entering his second season with the Steelers.

