September 12, 2021
Steelers Inactives vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers make five players inactive for Week 1.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for their Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers will be without quarterback Dwayne Haskins, linebacker Robert Spillane, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and guard Rashaad Coward. 

Witherspoon was acquired by the Steelers last week. He practiced with the team throughout the week but will not play in the team's first regular season game. 

The Steelers are without three players on Injured Reserve as well. Tackle Zach Banner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and running back Anthony McFarland will miss at least the first three games of the season. 

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was initially listed as questionable with a groin injury but was removed from the team's injury report prior to the game. T.J. Watt will also play after signing a contract extension this week. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

