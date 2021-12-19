Steelers CB Joe Haden Will Play Against Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their starting cornerback back on the field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get starting cornerback Joe Haden back for the first time in five weeks.

Haden, who entered the weekend listed as questionable, will play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Haden has 24 tackles and five pass deflections in eight games this season. He'll rejoin Cameron Sutton on the outside, with Ahkello Witherspoon adding depth behind the two.

The Steelers are without defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, who is out with an ankle injury, and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson due to to foot injury.

Tight end Kevin Rader (hip) is listed as questionable.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Titans

Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Titans

Jadeveon Clowney Tests Positive for COVID-19



Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him Not to Talk Trash

Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree