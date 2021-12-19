Skip to main content
    Report: Steelers CB Joe Haden Will Play Against Titans

    The Pittsburgh Steelers get their starting cornerback back on the field.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get starting cornerback Joe Haden back for the first time in five weeks. 

    Haden, who entered the weekend listed as questionable, will play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. 

    Haden has 24 tackles and five pass deflections in eight games this season. He'll rejoin Cameron Sutton on the outside, with Ahkello Witherspoon adding depth behind the two. 

    The Steelers are without defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, who is out with an ankle injury, and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson due to to foot injury. 

    Tight end Kevin Rader (hip) is listed as questionable. 

