Steelers Hope Josh Allen Runs Like a Running Back

The Bills quarterback has a unique way of making plays. One the Pittsburgh Steelers are paying attention to.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at Buffalo Bills quarterback like a "young Ben Roethlisberger." The only difference, they plan to hit him like a running back.

Last season, Allen ran the ball 102 times for 421 yards and eight touchdowns. Not the typical stat line for an NFL quarterback, which has the Steelers' attention heading into Sunday.

"When [Allen] runs, we have to treat him like a running back," Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. "They do a good job with him in terms of using him in critical situations, so we have to be ready to defend him."

Allen comes into the season at 6'5, 237-pounds. Physically, that's as Ben Roethlisberger-like as a quarterback can come in the NFL.

"He's a big, physical guy," Butler said. "He reminds me of a young Ben Roethlisberger, but you don't see Ben running as much as he used to."

Defensive end Cam Heyward referred to Allen as a "north and south runner," who finishes like a running back. Something the Steelers hope to see Sunday.

"I hope he does finish his runs [like a running back]," Butler said. "We'll treat him like a running back. He wants to be treated like a running back, we'll do that too."

Ultimately, the decision isn't up to the Steelers defense on how Allen plays, but if he decides he's going to play two positions in Week 1, Butler isn't complaining.

"That's an important position," Butler said. "If you're going to run the ball; that ball attracts a lot of attention in the National Football League. There's usually a price to pay."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

