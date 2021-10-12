Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Undergo Surgery Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is expected to miss the next four months.

Despite being taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury on Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster held a charity luau Monday night for his foundation.

KDKA's Richie Walsh emceed the event and reported afterwards that Smith-Schuster is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday for his right shoulder.

Smith-Schuster left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos in noticeable pain. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Steelers wideout will miss the next four months after surgery, ending his 2021 season.

"I know it may seem like times are tough, but right now I am happy in adversity," Smith-Schuster told Steelers.com at the event. "I am happy because this is God’s plan. There is something that was said in our receiver’s room, we call it positive land where you stay in a positive mindset and let God do the rest. This is part of the process."

The luau raised $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pa. and Reading is FUNdamental.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Steelers Hosting Free Agent Anthony Miller

Najee Harris All Smiles for His Offensive Line

Report: Smith-Schuster to Have Surgery on Injured Shoulder

This is How Steelers Envisioned Offense

Steelers Investigating Spreading of Ashes on Heinz Field