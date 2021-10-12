    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Undergo Surgery Wednesday

    The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is expected to miss the next four months.
    Author:

    Despite being taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury on Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster held a charity luau Monday night for his foundation. 

    KDKA's Richie Walsh emceed the event and reported afterwards that Smith-Schuster is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday for his right shoulder. 

    Smith-Schuster left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos in noticeable pain. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Steelers wideout will miss the next four months after surgery, ending his 2021 season. 

    "I know it may seem like times are tough, but right now I am happy in adversity," Smith-Schuster told Steelers.com at the event. "I am happy because this is God’s plan. There is something that was said in our receiver’s room, we call it positive land where you stay in a positive mindset and let God do the rest. This is part of the process."

    The luau raised $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pa. and Reading is FUNdamental.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Steelers Hosting Free Agent Anthony Miller

    Najee Harris All Smiles for His Offensive Line

    Report: Smith-Schuster to Have Surgery on Injured Shoulder

    This is How Steelers Envisioned Offense

    Steelers Investigating Spreading of Ashes on Heinz Field

    USATSI_16622000_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Undergo Surgery Wednesday

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_16833866_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Rushing Streak Ends, Leaving Them Tied With 70's Steelers

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_15089970_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers to Host Free Agent Anthony Miller

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16845245_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Injury Update: What We Know About JuJu Smith-Schuster's Shoulder

    14 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 3.34.30 PM
    News

    Najee Harris All Smiles for Steelers Offensive Line

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16566142_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Open as Favorites Over Seahawks in Week 6

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16604790_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster to Undergo Surgery on Injured Shoulder

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16930335_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    This Is How Steelers Envisioned The Offense

    23 hours ago