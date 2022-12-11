PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett took a tough hit on the team's opening drive of Week 14 and was evaluated for a concussion.

Pickett was wrestled to the ground by Roquan Smith on third down and was slow to get him. After walking off to the sideline he met with trainers on the bench. He then went into the medical tent for further evaluation.

Pickett returned to the sideline after several minutes in the tent and began throwing with players. He then returned to the game once the offense was back on the field.

After undergoing tests, Pickett was cleared to return to the game. This was the second time this season the rookie quarterback was taken to the medical tent for concussion evaluation, the first resulting in a positive test.

UPDATE: Mitch Trubisky has replaced Pickett after the second offensive drive. The team has announced Pickett is now out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

