Steelers Land Kenny Pickett in Latest Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their quarterback without looking too far in NFL Draft Bible's latest mock draft.

The Steelers sit tight at 20 during the first round and select Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett as the second quarterback taken. Pickett falls behind Liberty passer Malik Willis, who's picked 12th by the Washington Commanders.

"No NFL team is more familiar with Pickett than the Steelers, who share a facility with the Panthers in Pittsburgh and are well aware of his high-level mental processing abilities," Ric Serritella writes.

The Steelers said they'll bring four quarterbacks into training camp, which would likely include a rookie. Pickett spoke during the NFL Combine about his relationship with Mike Tomlin.

"He would always come over and hang out with us for a little bit in the summer," Pickett said. "I remember as a freshman, the first time it happened, watching Antonio Brown and Ben [Roethlisberger] out there, and he would come sit down and hangout, and I wouldn't leave the bench until he did."

