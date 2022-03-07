NFL Combine Takeaways: How Urgent is O-Line vs. D-Line for Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers made offensive and defensive linemen a priority during the 2022 NFL Combine. How urgent are both sides of the ball, though?

After a week at the 2022 NFL Combine, the Steelers know just how many players on each side of the ball to keep their eye on. After interviews with players, it's now apparent which way they'll slide in the NFL Draft.

Who and for how long the Steelers talked to during combine week says a lot. And just like in years past, it takes some work, but you can get a feel of how Pittsburgh will operate come draft time.

So, how urgent are the offensive and defensive sides of the ball?

