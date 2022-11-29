Steelers Kenny Pickett Named PFF's Third-Highest Rated Rookie in Week 12

PITTSBURGH -- The numbers - 20 of 28 for 174 yards and no touchdowns - didn't jump off the box score for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Pro Football Focus still calculated that it was his best game of the season.

Pickett's season-high mark of 89.9 was good for third among NFL rookies and second among offensive rookies this week. Only Cowboys tight end Jake Furgeson and Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez finished ahead of Pickett.

"Week 12 was quite easily the highest-graded performance we’ve seen from Pickett all season," PFF's Michale Renner wrote. "He had only his third start without a turnover-worthy play and finished with a 78.6 adjusted completion percentage. Pickett also did some work with his legs, rushing for 32 yards on six carries for two first downs."

It was just the third game this season that Pickett hadn't committed a turnover and he surpassed a 70% completion percentage for the third time as well.

