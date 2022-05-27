Steelers Look Good at OTAs
The Pittsburgh Steelers started slow, but now that things are meshing, this team looks good. Noah Strackbein has been live in South Side all week, and takes a deep dive into each side of the football and what he's seen thus far.
From Najee Harris being twice as big as he was a year ago, a rookie already becoming a star, Chase Claypool moving around and the quarterback competition, to Myles Jack, Buddy Johnson, a loaded secondary and a deep defensive line - there's a lot to go through.
All Steelers Talk has it all.
Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
