Steelers Look Good at OTAs

Everything we've seen at Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs to this point.

The Pittsburgh Steelers started slow, but now that things are meshing, this team looks good. Noah Strackbein has been live in South Side all week, and takes a deep dive into each side of the football and what he's seen thus far. 

From Najee Harris being twice as big as he was a year ago, a rookie already becoming a star, Chase Claypool moving around and the quarterback competition, to Myles Jack, Buddy Johnson, a loaded secondary and a deep defensive line - there's a lot to go through. 

All Steelers Talk has it all. 

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Second-Year Studs and a Rookie Who's Already a Star

