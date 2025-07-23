Steelers Lose Safety Option to Saints
PITTSBURGH — As training camp opens for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the organization is in a fairly good place. The biggest offseason issue was wrapped up days before players reported to Saint Vincent College, as the Steelers signed T.J. Watt to a four-year extension. The move ended the summer drama in Pittsburgh and sends the team into camp with very few holes in the roster.
The Steelers have one major flaw on defense still, however. That issue is depth at safety after Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Behind DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill, the safety position is relatively thin. They are rumored to be interested in signing a veteran to bolster the depth, but one potential options is off the market.
The New Orleans Saints and safety Julian Blackmon agreed to a contract for the 2025 NFL season. Insider Ian Rapoport shared the news as the Saints replaced the recently retired Tyrann Mathieu.
Blackmon is a veteran of 66 NFL games over five seasons. The Indianapolis Colts selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 85th overall pick. Since joining the league, he's been a consistent starter in the secondary.
Last season was a strong one for Blackmon, making his long stint on the free agent market all the more surprising. In 16 games, he compiled 86 total tackles, with 62 recorded individually. He defended four passes and hauled in three interceptions. He also recovered one fumble.
2024 was the second straight standout season for Blackmon. In 15 contests that season, he recorded 65 individual and 88 total tackles. He also compiled a career-best 4 interceptions and eight passes defended.
The one slight against Blackmon is injury concerns. He has never played in every game of the regular season in his five year career. He has played in double digit contests in four of five seasons, however, and the Saints are gambling on that happening again in 2025.
With Blackmon off the board, the Steelers have one real option left at safety. That player is Justin Simmons. The former Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos is no longer a bonafide starter, but he can be a viable rotational player in the secondary. As their camp opens, it will be an interesting story to monitor as the Steelers decide where to find reinforcements at safety.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!