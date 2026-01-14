Mike Tomlin Shutting Down Coaching Jobs After Steelers Departure

PITTSBURGH -- The expectation after Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers was that multiple teams would have interest in bringing him to their franchise. While things had run its course in Pittsburgh, the fact remains that he's an extremely accomplished head coach and is just 53 years old.

Which is why teams immediately reached out to the former Steelers head coach. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the pursuit of Tomlin began within hours of him stepping down.

Despite the interest around the NFL, there are two main problems. The first is that the Steelers still has Tomlin's coaching rights until the end of the 2027 season. The second is that Tomlin has no plans to coach next season. He expanded on this via his X account.

"In the hours after Mike Tomlin told the Steelers he was stepping down, teams have contacted Tomlin to express their interest, sources say," he wrote. " PIT has his rights and draft compensation would be necessary. That said, teams were told Tomlin does not plan to coach next year."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Where Could Tomlin Go?

There have been two destinations immediately linked to Tomlin, even with this update from Rapoport. The New York Giants are in the hunt for a veteran coach. They've likely zeroed in on their candidate, John Harbaugh, but that could be abandoned for Tomlin.

Another franchise to watch is the Miami Dolphins. The organization is seeking stability after firing Mike McDaniel, and Tomlin brings it wherever he goes next.

If he is set on not coaching, however, the appeal of television might be too strong. Rumors grew recently that Tomlin has multiple offers to be a television analyst for the 2026 season, and things are beginning to point to that as his most likely next stop.

Tomlin Trade on the Horizon?

One route this could go is one of the rarest events in the NFL. Since 2000, five coaches have moved via trade, and it's possible that Tomlin becomes the sixth. With the Steelers having contractual control until the end of the 2027 season, another team will have to pony up compensation to bring Tomlin to their organization.

The last time a head coach was moved was the blockbuster between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. The Saints acquired first and third-round draft picks from the Broncos for Sean Payton, and that appears to be the benchmark for a Tomlin trade.

