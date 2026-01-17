Steelers May Have Been Aaron Rodgers' Last NFL Team

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Not that Rodgers was a failed experiement in Pittsburgh or that the team didn't like him, but rather a new coach is bringing in new people. At least that's how Team President Art Rooney II made it sound.

“Aaron came here to play for Mike,” Rooney said when talking with local media about the Steelers' future. "I think it will affect his decision."

The end of the Steelers may be the end of Rodgers' NFL career. Speaking about the situation and his future in Pittsburgh, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested Rodgers may have thrown his last pass as an NFL quarterback.

“I would not expect him to return to Pittsburgh now that Mike Tomlin is not back,” Rapoport said Saturday on NFL Network ahead of the divisional round matchups. “What opportunities would Rodgers actually take for another season is a very real question. We may have seen the last of Rodgers in the NFL.”

Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers? In Pittsburgh, we have.

Rodgers Future in NFL

Rodgers took a lot of time to decide to join the Steelers last offseason, and didn't seem particularly rushed to make another choice this offseason. When asked about playing next season before Week 18, he said he'd take some time and speaking to his family and wife.

After the team's Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, he reiterated that he's not thinking about the future.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions,” Rodgers said. “I’m disappointed. It was such a fun year—a lot of adversity but a lot of fun. It’s been a great year overall in my life ... and this has been a really good part of that coming here (to Pittsburgh) and being a part of this team.”

Steelers Future at Quarterback

The Steelers have two in-house options at quarterback in Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. They'll likely explore options in the NFL Draft, with Alabama's Ty Simpson being the name to watch for Pittsburgh.

They could also explore a veteran option. They've gone down that route multiple times over the last few years and have kept themselves competitive in the process. While they know that they need to add a rookie quarterback at some point, likely over the next two years, they may not be ready to go down that path this offseason.

If that's the case, names like Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones and others will be monitored closely during free agency.

It's already been a chaotic offseason for the Steelers, but it's just getting started. And while Rodgers likely isn't returning to the Steelers, his future will have many fans interested.

