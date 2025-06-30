Steelers Trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a massive trade, changing up their secondary and swapping Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey in a rare player-for-player trade this offseason. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fitzpatrick is headed back to the Dolphins in exchange for Ramsey.
"ESPN sources: Steelers traded three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey," Schefter wrote on social media.
Fitzpatrick was acquired by the Steelers in exchange for a first-round pick from Miami. He went on to be a three-time All-Pro and one of the biggest names in the defense during that stretch, including signing at the time the biggest contract for a safety in NFL history.
Now, the Steelers are sending him back to Miami while they add Ramsey. They've been chasing superstar talent throughout the offseason and haven't held back on making moves to make them a Super Bowl contender.
Fitzpatrick's contract had two years left on it but was becoming a bigger burden than a benefit after he had just one interception over the last two seasons.
Now, Pittsburgh adds a cornerback in Ramsey while moving on from the cap hit of Fitzpatrick, but also ending the run of a player who has been a major part of the defense for several years.
